DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One in three teens experienced dating violence and abuse, according to Dove Inc.
Dove said it works with teens in the area to help them understand and recognize dating violence and abuse. Joyce Kirkland, youth and family services coordinator for the agency, said in an anonymous survey, 70% of teens reported there was abuse in the relationship.
"Abuse can be peer pressure, using anger and emotional abuse with naming calling and put downs or using social status to control the partner," explained Kirkland.
The equality wheel for teens that Kirkland shares with students and young adults is making sure each relationship has communications, fairness, non-threatening behavior, respect, trust, honesty, personal growth and shared power.
"Many adult survivors can pinpoint that the first abusive relationship was in that teen dating, so it's really important that we remember our kids aren't in that puppy love; these are serious and they deserve (a) respectful relationship."
For more information about dating violence and domestic abuse, click here.
If anyone or someone they know is experiencing domestic violence and abuse Dove's Domestic Violence Program hotline number is answered 24/7.
Macon 217.423.2238
DeWitt 217.935.6072
Shelby 217.774.4888
Moultrie 217.728.9334
Piatt 217.762.2122
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.