DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a Decatur man accused of aggravated animal cruelty.
Officers said they found a dog bleeding in a bathtub with a rope around its neck in April. According to sworn statements, police had arrived in the 1600 block of N. College St. and found 21-year-old Dalton Skinner shaking with drying blood on his hands.
Police said they found the pit bull in the home’s bathroom. They said the animal was in a tub filled with urine and blood droplets and had a small rope wrapped around its neck in a tight manner. Officers found a blood-soaked paper towel at the top of the dog’s neck, along with a hole in the top of its head and a right eye that was swollen shut, per statements.
The suspect claimed the dog was bleeding because he “smacked” it and his mother’s dog, police said, and that he put the rope on the animal’s neck to stop the bleeding.
Court records showed Skinner did not appear for a May 7 pretrial hearing. He still faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office wants anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Decatur/Macon County Area Crimestoppers anonymously (217)423-8477. Information leading to an arrest could mean a reward of as much as $1,000.