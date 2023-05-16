(WAND) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we are checking in with SIU School of Medicine's Farm Family Resource Initiative about some of the tools they have to offer.
Karen Leavitt Stallman with SIU School of Medicine said, "The Farm Family Resource Initiative has all kinds of resources. First of all, we have a website, www.siumed.org/farm, and at that website, a person can find webinars and blogs, an electronic resource guide, and all kinds of information."
She continued, "Everybody needs some help occasionally. We want to stay healthy, both mind and body."
SIU School of Medicine also has a 24-7 helpline for those in the agriculture industry. Any farm worker or family member who is struggling or sees someone struggling mentally can call 1-833-FARM-SOS.
The Farm Family Resource helpline also can receive text messages.
You can also e-mail the helpline at FarmFamilyResourceHelpline@mhsil.com.
"Sometimes, it's just somebody to talk to," Leavitt Stallman said.
