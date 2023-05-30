(WAND) - Farm groups are expressing disappointment after the US Supreme Court upheld a California animal welfare rule, a rule that could have impacts far beyond California.
In 2018, California voters passed Proposition 12. The measure banned the sale of meat from breeding pigs or their offspring if the breeding pig was "confined in a cruel manner."
The rule requires that breeding pigs have enough room to lay down, stand up, fully extend their limbs, and turn around freely.
Proponents of the act pointed to some operations where pregnant pigs were kept in tight cages for their full pregnancy and argued that was both inhumane and unsafe for consumers.
Opponents argued existing practices protected animals better.
Farm groups pointed to another problem. California imports almost all of the pork it consumes. That means out of state companies and farms would bear the burden of the act.
In December 2018, the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation filed suit to block Prop 12, arguing it violates the interstate commerce clause of the US Constitution. The case made its way through the courts, and this month, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court upheld the measure.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.