Washington, D.C. (WAND) - It’s rare but Congress currently has an industry seeking to be regulated. The artificial intelligence (AI) industry was before the Senate this week suggesting regulations be put in place for the emerging technology.
“I can’t recall when we’ve had people representing large corporations or private entities come before us and plead us to regulate them,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois.
AI technology has a bright future and could possibly provide major advances in medicine, cures for cancer, help predict weather patterns, and provide advancements in physics. On the negative side AI is already being used to commit fraud, deep fakes and voice cloning.
Durbin concluded the United States needs to be a global leader and work to establish an international authority to regulate AI.
