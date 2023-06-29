CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WAND) - Parts of central Illinois remain in the "unhealthy" air quality level.
The air quality is due to smoke from wildfires in Canada, officials reported.
According to AirNow Springfield, Decatur, Champaign and Danville are listed in the "unhealthy" level.
Paxton Park District posted on its Facebook page that as of 7 a.m. it planned to offer swim lessons in the morning and open the pool.
