Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.