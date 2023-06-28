VERMILION, CO., Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Health Department announced the current Air Quality Index has reached "very unhealthy" level.
The department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The post read:
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at very unhealthy levels in Vermilion County this morning due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Sensitive groups should avoid all physical activity outdoors. Please reschedule activities to a time when air quality is better or move activities indoors. All individuals should avoid being outdoors for long periods of time and consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling activities.
To stay up-to-date with air quality information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.