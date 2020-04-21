SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The American Lung Association released the results of its 21st annual "State of the Air" report.
This annual air quality report card tracks Americans' exposure nationwide to unhealthy levels of ozone and particle pollution.
The report looked at county-by-county in the state of Illinois. It measures if the air quality is unhealthy to breathe and what steps each county must take to progress toward cleaner air.
The most polluted cities are found in California. In Illinois, the Naperville-Chicago area ranked 16th in Ozone Pollution.
