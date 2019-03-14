SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers were called to two different semi truck crashes on Interstate 55 near Springfield Thursday.
The first crash happened around 10:35 a.m. on I-55 northbound. The semi ended up on the side of the interstate.
I-55 northbound is closed at 6th St. on the south side of Springfield due to that crash. Traffic is detoured to 6th St. and Stevenson Dr.
The crash was blocking the left lane of westbound Interstate 72 there as well.
Troopers said a semi driven by 37-year-old Valentin Pavlyuk of Vancouver, Washington with passenger 29-year-old Julia Pavlyuk of Vancouver, Washington was driving north on I-55 in the right lane near mile post 93.
Another semi driven by 50-year-old Juan Diaz of San Angelo, Texas was in the right lane behind Pavlyuk's semi.
Police said Diaz failed to slow down and rear-ended the trailer pulled by Pavlyuk's semi.
Diaz was extricated from his semi by the Springfield Fire Departemnt and airlifted with serious injuries to HSHS St. John's Hospital.
The second crash happened moments later at 10:40 a.m. A semi ended up in the median. That crash was on I-55 near the Toronto Rd. exit.
I-55 southbound lanes are back open. The northbound lanes are expected to stay closed until about 3 p.m.