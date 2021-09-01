Decatur, Ill (WAND) – People show up to the 2021 Farm Progress Show in cars, buses and RVs. Many others use aircraft and land at the Decatur Airport. So many aircraft corporate, private and commercial jets park on concrete while smaller propellor planes park on the grass in overflow spots.
It’s good business for Gaitros Aviation which services and fuels the aircraft. And it’s a solid first impression for the Decatur Airport.
“We are the front door of the community when it comes to aviation. So, all of the farmers, the corporate travel that’s coming in currently for the Farm Progress Show get to see the airport first before they see the rest of the community,” said Tim Wright, Decatur Airport Director.
The Farm Progress Show will wrap up on Thursday. It will return to Decatur in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.