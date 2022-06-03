DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Airport will again host Airport Fun Day.
On June 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., kids will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with airplanes. Airport Director Tim Wright said the annual event has been canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic, so they are excited to welcome everyone back.
"It's where the community can come to our airport community and see what we do out here," he said.
Kids can climb abroad the park district's Striker emergency vehicle. The Experimental Aircraft Association will also provide free young eagle flights for children aged 8 to 17. The young eagle flights will fly from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
"These pilots will come in with their airplanes and they will donate their time and fuel," Wright said.
The event is free and open to the public.
