SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters have extinguished a hangar fire at Springfield Airport.
Crews responded at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Capital Airport Drive, were they said they found smoke and an active fire. They said the call initially came in as a roof on fire.
Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne told WAND-TV responders had to remove some siding of the structure to expose the flames. They had the fire out at 5:40 p.m.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Reyne said there is no damage estimate available at this time.