Decatur, Ill (WAND) – During the Farm Progress Show the Decatur Airport may lead to new economic development opportunities in the city.
The airport is seeing a great increase in air traffic with jets and heavier aircraft parked on concrete while small single engine planes are parked and fueled on the airport infield grass.
“We’re the front door of the community, the city of Decatur and the Farm Progress Show when they fly in,” said Airport Director Tim Wright. “It’s all smiles from the airport staff and we make it a seamless transition from the airport to the show site.”
The airport offers a free shuttle service to the Farm Progress site. That short drive is a chance for the Economic Development Corporation to tell the story of Decatur to people who may be visiting the city for the first time.
“Our lake dredging project, the companies that are here, partnerships with Richland Community College and how we’re growing our workforce,” state Nicole Bateman of the EDC. “It allows us a chance to showcase the community on the way up to the show.”
The Farm Progress Show runs through late Thursday afternoon.