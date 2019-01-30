SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois failed to control its tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association's latest report.
The push to get people to stop smoking is ongoing and the American Lung Association called it an epidemic. A total of 43 states got a failing grade when it comes to funding prevention programs. The Land of Lincoln wasn't exempt; Illinois received a grade of an "F".
The American Cancer Society said Illinois got $1.1 billion dollars in a cigarette tax and master settlement fund.
"[The state] only spends $7.3 million on tobacco cessation and prevention," Shana Jo Crews said to WAND News. Crews is the state government relations director with the ACS.
The American Lung Association said there is limited counseling when it comes to recovery. Lately, there has been a focus on stopping young people from smoking. A 2015 report from the Center for Disease Control showed 32.8 percent of Illinois High School students used a kind of tobacco product. That also includes e-cigarettes.
That's why the ASA and ACS hopes lawmakers move forward with a bill that would change the age requirement to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. It's House Bill 345 and Senate Bill 21.
There will be a public hearing Feb. 5. The "Tobacco Under 21" bill was recently assigned to members of public health.