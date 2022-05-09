EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) - Authorities said an Alabama corrections officer has died after a chase led to arrests of her and the inmate she was accused of helping to escape from jail.
Authorities said they have arrested Vicky White, an Alabama corrections officer accused of helping a murder suspect escape custody, along with the inmate, in Indiana.
NBC affiliate WFIE reports officials set up a media staging area at Anchor Industries, located in Evansville, Ind., related to a nearby incident. Authorities told WFIE two people believed to be involved are Vicky White and Casey White.
Casey White, a suspect accused of capital murder, is the murder suspect Vicky White is accused of helping escape from the Lauderdale County Jail. The two people are not related.
The arrests happened after a high speed police chase occurred from U.S. 41. The car ended up crashing in a nearby ditch, WFIE reports.
Authorities said Vicky White shot herself. She later died at Deaconess Hospital, WFIE learned.
The Lauderdale County sheriff said Vicky White had told coworkers she was going to take Casey White to a mental health appointment when the two of them left the detention center, but there was no appointment scheduled. Lauderdale County authorities said a car the pair was believed to be using was discovered in Tennessee. It was abandoned.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
