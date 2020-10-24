WASHINGTON (WAND) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, changed course Saturday and said she plans to vote in favor of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's final confirmation to the Supreme Court, which is set for early next week.
Murkowski initially said she was against voting on a nominee before the November election. But now, her vote in favor of Barrett all but ends Democrats; hopes of convincing some moderates and Republicans to vote against Barrett's confirmation.
"I believe that the only way to put us back on the path of appropriate consideration of judicial nominees is to evaluate Judge Barrett as we would want to be judged: on the merits of her qualifications," Murkowski said on the Senate floor Saturday afternoon.
"And we do that when that final question comes before us. And when it does, I will be a yes," she said.
Murkowski opposed the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018. She is up for re-election in 2022.
"I felt like Sen. Murkowski was just going through a process," said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, a member of the Judiciary Committee. "But I think like, like so many millions of Americans, the quality of this candidate is one who deserves a yes vote," he said.
