(WAND)- New research has linked alcohol consumption to an increase in cancer cases.
Lancet Oncology found more than 4 percent of all new cancer cases in 2020 were caused by alcohol consumption.
A total of 700,000 total cancer cases were reported last year. Most cases were in people who consumed more than two drinks a day, but more than 100,000 cases were in people who drank less than two.
"In general, in men, you can have up to two a day and ideally aiming for less than 3 or 4 times a week, and women about once a day." said Dr. Jeffrey Ulis, ENTA Allergy, Head & Neck Institute. "Really at maximum to be healthy we wouldn't want to be more than seven a week."
Researchers said there's an estimated 10-year lag between drinking and being diagnosed with alcohol-related cancer.
