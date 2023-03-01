(NBC Chicago) — A Chicago police officer was shot to death in Gage Park late Wednesday afternoon, according to Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez and a police source.
The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, officials said.
The officer, who two sources said is male, sustained gunshot wounds to the face and leg and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, Lopez said.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford did not confirm the officer passed away and said just before 7 p.m. that the officer remained in critical condition.
According to Lopez, alderman for the 15th Ward, the officer succumbed to their injuries shortly after arrival to the hospital.
There is currently no further information available.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 5 for more details.
