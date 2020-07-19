(WAND) - Yet another retailer is joining the long list of business requiring face masks for its customers.
Starting Monday July 27, Aldi is requiring all customers and employees to wear face masks when they step inside the store.
“The health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve will always be our highest priority,” the store said in a press release.
The store also said that those who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask still have the option to pick up groceries curbside or have them delivered, depending on the location.
