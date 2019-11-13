(WAND) - ALDI is now offering alcohol delivery nationwide via Instacart.
Instacart is a grocery delivery service where you pay your grocery bill plus an extra delivery fee to have items brought to your door.
Wine and beer can now be added to your ALDI Instacart order.
"The busy holiday season is fast approaching, making convenience more important than ever, and adding alcohol delivery to our online offerings is one more way ALDI saves you time," said Scott Patton, Vice President of Corporate Buying, ALDI U.S. "Our award-winning wines range from less than $5 for 90-point rated Evanta Malbec to $12 for premium offerings, such as 92-point rated Peaks & Tides Cabernet Sauvignon. You can have a bottle delivered to your doorstep in as fast as an hour."
Since ALDI began grocery delivery with Instacart in 2017, the retailer has significantly increased the number of locations offering delivery.
ALDI and Instacart are offering free delivery for first-time customers with code ALDIHOLIDAY19 until Dec. 31, 2019.
To see if a local ALDI store qualifies for delivery of alcohol, visit shop.aldi.us or open the Instacart mobile app, enter the city and ALDI store and search for beer and wine to add to the virtual basket.
Customers ordering alcohol must be at least 21 years of age, are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.