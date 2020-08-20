(WAND) - Peaches sold at select ALDI stores in Illinois and other states are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination.
The peaches were also available through the company's partnership with Instacart.
|Product
|Packaging
|UPC Code
|Select Stores in These Affected States
|Wawona Peaches 2 lb.
|2 lb. bag
|033383322001
|Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia
|Loose Bulk Peaches
|Loose Bulk
|N/A
|Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia
|Peaches Organic 2 lb.
|2 lb. bag
|849315000400
|Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia
If you purchased any of the recalled peaches, you should throw them away immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund.
Customers with additional questions can call Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1-877-722-7554.
