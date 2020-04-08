(WAND) - ALDI said they will begin limiting the number of people inside their stores to continue to support the health and safety of our employees and customers.
The new guidelines will go into effect on Thursday. They will limit the number of people to approximately five customers per 1,000 square feet. The rest of the guidelines are below:
- We will admit shoppers into the store one at a time. We may enforce a brief delay between customers to allow for adequate space between customers as they enter.
- We will be allowing any medical professionals, with identification, immediate access to the front of any lines that may form outside our stores.
- If a line forms outside our store, we kindly ask our customers to stand at least six feet away from the person in front of them and maintain that safe distance throughout their entire shopping experience. Our team members will help remind shoppers of this as well.
- We kindly ask customers to limit their shopping to one person per family. We recognize that may not be possible in certain circumstances and will make exceptions for any customer who needs to shop with children, or assist a vulnerable shopper.
Some stores will also have one-way aisles. Signage will be used to direct customers.