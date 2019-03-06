(WAND) – Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy, has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
The longtime face of the show made the announcement Wednesday in a YouTube video. Trebek says he wanted to be transparent with fans of the show when it comes to news about his health.
The American Cancer Society says stage 4 pancreatic cancer is the furthest stage. At that point, the cancer has spread outside of the pancreas to other parts of the body, including potentially the liver, lungs or bones.
Trebek promised to fight the disease in his video.
“And with the love and support of my family and friends and with he help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," Trebek said. "Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years. So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”
Trebek’s full video is below.