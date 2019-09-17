(WAND) – Alex Trebek revealed that he’s had a setback in his battle with pancreatic cancer.
“Jeopardy!” host, Trebek shared the news during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
In March, Trebek announced his had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He promised his viewers he would keep working while he fought.
Just last month Trebek was happy to report that he was done with chemo and on the mend. However, his doctors decided to restart chemo after he lost 12 pounds in a week and showed his numbers were high.
"My numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing," Trebek said.