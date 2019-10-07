(WAND) - "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has been battling pancreatic cancer for months and is now hinting he may have to step down as host of the iconic trivia show.
Trebek's cancer battle has been a roller coaster of news, with doctors telling him he was making incredible progress and may be in remission to having to resume chemotherapy treatments.
Trebek told CTV he has begun to get sores inside his mouth from the chemotherapy, which makes it difficult to enunciate.
He said he can sometimes hear himself slurring his words on the show.
"I will keep doing it (the show) as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish," he told CTV's Lisa LaFlamme in an interview Friday.
Trebek has hosted "Jeopardy!" for 35 years and more than 8,000 episodes.
He announced his diagnosis of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. It has a 5-year average survival rate of 9 percent.
"The thought of the pancreatic cancer does not frighten me," he told LaFlamme. "I'm 79 years old. So, hey, I've lived a good life, a full life, and I'm nearing the end of that life. I know that."