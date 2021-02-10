(WAND) - A large part of Alex Trebek's Jeopardy wardrobe has been donated to people in need, the game show announced.
Jeopardy said a "large portion" of Trebek's clothing is going to The Doe Fund, which helps Americans who have a history of addiction, homelessness or incarceration by connecting them with paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education and comprehensive social services.
People who are part of The Doe Fund's re-entry program, called "Ready, Willing and Able," will be able to wear the clothes to job interviews.
According to Jeopardy, the donation includes 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sport coats 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas and three pairs of dress slacks.
The clothes were packed by Alex Trebek's son, Matthew, and Steven Zimbelman, the costumer for Jeopardy.
