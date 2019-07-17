DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – All-4-One was announced Wednesday night as the final 2019 Decatur Celebration act.
The California group will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at the Funfest Stage. The R&B and pop group has an international presence and has won a Grammy award, an American Music Award, a Blockbuster Award and multiple international accolades.
All-4-One’s first single, “So Much in Love”, released in the early 1990s, reaching top 5 pop status and RIAA Gold Sales. Its second single, “I Swear”, earned the top spot on the “Hot 100” Billboard list for 11 straight weeks.
The group joins central Illinois rock band Head East, country artist Clay Walker, Christian group We Are Messengers and other music acts as 2019 Celebration performers.
Wristband prices for the 2019 Decatur Celebration are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under can get in free. People can buy wristbands online at this link.
The Celebration runs from Aug. 2-4, 2019.