ROBERT, ILL (WAND) - All are welcome to a free produce pantry in Roberts on May 19th!
This pantry isn't like most. Instead of canned or boxed foods, they'll be handing out bags of fresh produce for a Snazzy Summer Salad recipe. It's Friday from 3-30 to 5:30 or while supplies last.
It's at the Roberts Village Gym. The President and Founder of non-profit Jeremiah 33:6 Valerie Wright is organizing this event. She says this is a great way to take advantage of free fresh produce and nutritional education. "We will hand out all of the produce that it takes to make the recipe that we provide, which is a a Snazzy Salad recipe." She mentions they are also handing out educational ingredient about the ingredients and how they are good for you. "Within that salad recipe, it has all the different ingredients and then the nutrients related to those ingredients."
She mentions the added benefit of education makes it a quality way to get produce. "We are able to provide quite a bit of education, like 'who knew that a red bell pepper has as much vitamin C as an orange.'" She mentions.
Jeremiah 33:6 is a non-profit who puts on the pantry. The Christian organization also offers prayers to those that pass by as well. If you're interested in volunteering, send an email to naturallyboostyourimmunity@gmail.com.
