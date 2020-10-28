DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health updated its rolling positivity rates for regions, and all of the regions that make up the WAND viewing area are now at risk to face new restrictions.
As of Wednesday, Region 6 hit a 8.1% 7-day rolling positivity rate. This is the first day the region has been above the 8.0% threshold.
Region 6 is made up of the following counties: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermilion.
In order to face new mitigations or restrictions, a region must have a 8% or higher positivity rate for 3 consecutive days. This means if region 6 stays the same or increases its positivity rate an announcement on new mitigation could come as soon as Friday.
Region 3 which makes up the western portion of Central Illinois is now at its second day above the 8.0% rolling positivity rate. On Tuesday, the region hit a 8.0% positivity rate. On Wednesday, the region sits at 8.1%. This area could see an announcement on new mitigation by Thursday if the percentage stays the same or increases for a third day.
If the mitigations go into place, bars and restaurants will no longer be allowed to have indoor service along with other mitigations, outlined below:
To see the current regions and positivity rates, click here.
