School Closings: Friday, December 28th, 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 12/28/2018 2:58:17 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMan arrested, released for criminal sexual abuse of a 15-year-oldSix arrested in Mattoon on multiple chargesPiatt County Sheriff's Office looking for missing womanMan charged with DUI tells cops he peed his pants to lower BACOne dead in domestic dispute6 hurt when car crashes into church, shatters stained glassOne dead in head on collisionHusband, wife, passenger killed in Villa Grove CrashMan's credit card is declined, later tries to fight policeWoman faces felony charges after toddler ingested meth, Fentanyl Images Videos Poll