Urgent School Closings: Friday, February 22nd, 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 2/22/2019 12:59:59 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne killed in DUI crashMom shares story of daughter found dead in Decatur shopPolice: Woman hid bag of meth in genitalsPolice: Man busted with meth while trying to file a police reportBaby appears to be smoking in social media videoTax on store plastic bags proposed in IllinoisFirst marijuana legalization bill introduced in IllinoisWalmart to host Baby Savings DayGov. Pritzker signs $15 minimum wage billPolice: Burglary suspect only stole Pringles from home Images Videos Poll