Urgent School Closings: Friday, February 8th, 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 2/8/2019 4:28:08 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice: 7-year-old beaten, buried alive in snow before deathPolice: Teacher battered, left unconscious in school fightMan charged for Sullivan shooting, home invasionOne killed, one injured in home explosionCause of death released for man killed in home explosionMan beat up in Decatur home invasionPolice: Man, other gang members beat club security guard80-year-old woman killed in Springfield crashFire reported at shop where bodies found in JanuarySuspected cocaine dealer arrested after sting operation Images Videos Poll