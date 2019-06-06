Urgent School Closings: Friday, June 7th, 2019 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 6/7/2019 12:12:45 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHusband arrested after woman's fall from parking garageMan killed in Macon County crashCountry singer Granger Smith's 3-year-old dies in 'tragic accident'Police: Teen sexual assault suspect gave 3-year-old gonorrheaThe Latest: Grisly and tender photos in dad's murder caseChild with autism gets 'most annoying' award at schoolPolice: Former manager stole money bags from restaurantIllinois General Assembly passes $1-per-pack tax increase on cigarettesPolice: Man used elbow to smash car windshieldDad guilty of killing 5 kids faces possible death sentence Images Videos Poll