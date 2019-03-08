Urgent School Closings: Friday, March 8th, 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 3/8/2019 12:58:44 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesKrekel's Macon shut down by health departmentTroopers: Murder suspect led ISP on chase faster than 100 miles per hour3 behind bars in Sangamon County drug bustPolice in Kansas respond to ‘the most ridiculous call of 2019’Health department shuts down Decatur KFCKFC closed after failing inspection follow upMore than 30,000 pounds of ground beef recalledPolice: Meth dealer caught with bags of drugsPolice: Cocaine packed in over 100 small bags found in homeAutopsies confirm man killed family before killing himself Images Videos Poll