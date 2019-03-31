Urgent School Closings: Monday, April 1st, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 4/1/2019 12:59:08 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesStand off ends peacefully in Decatur19-year-old shot in DecaturIllinois issuing driver's licenses complying with federal Real ID ActColes County sheriff releases Top 10 Most Wanted listIllinois trooper hit and killed while heading home from work SaturdayReport: Roach problem led to Benny's Grill closureFifth-grader dies in South Carolina elementary school fightSenate bill would double Illinois gas tax'Evil attracts evil': Judge gives mom life in teen murderISP trooper killed in crash on highway Images Videos Poll