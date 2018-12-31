School Closings: Monday, December 31st, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 12/31/2018 12:58:34 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSchool employee accused of abusing child placed on administrative leaveSix arrested in Mattoon on multiple chargesOne killed in Cantrell house fireIllinois wakes up New Year's Day to over 250 new lawsMan charged with DUI tells cops he peed his pants to lower BACOne dead in domestic disputeWoman charged in love triangle brawl at hospital6 hurt when car crashes into church, shatters stained glassDeputies: Man led law enforcement on chase, then crashed carTransgender inmate transferred to women's prison Images Videos Poll