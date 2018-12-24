School Closings: Monday, December 24th, 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 12/24/2018 2:59:32 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice: Group attacked women with polesMan has life-threatening injuries, pregnant woman hurt in crashDecatur man wins $100K from Holiday Magic Lottery ticketPolice: Man boarded school bus, threatened to hit childPolice: Man shot in DecaturWoman faces felony charges after toddler ingested meth, FentanylPolice: Man threw nearly $30k of cocaine from carPolice: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weedNew laws coming to IllinoisPolice: Child pornography found on man's phone Images Videos Poll