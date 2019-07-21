Urgent School Closings: Monday, July 22nd, 2019 Jul 21, 2019 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 7/22/2019 2:59:52 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSergeant: No evidence found in Warrensburg searchPopular Decatur restaurant closesBurger King in Decatur closed by health departmentTwo people shot in Taylorville, suspect in custodyPolice: Women busted with blue meth in DecaturPolice: Woman cut man's scrotum during fightBabysitter arrested for leaving baby in hot carHSHS surgeon charged with domestic battery, placed on unpaid leaveReports offer details on shut downs of Decatur restaurantsPolice: Over 30 syringes found during traffic stop Images Videos Poll