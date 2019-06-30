Urgent School Closings: Monday, July 1st, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 7/1/2019 12:14:06 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDonations for family of fallen deputy now accepted1 airlifted after semi hauling grain and truck crash in EdinburgCoroner: Body found in advance state of decompositionDecatur Domino's Pizza closed by health departmentDeputies: Suspect involved in crash stole the carLarge crime scene investigation off Rochester roadGovernor Pritzker signs recreational marijuana billArthur prepares for annual Freedom CelebrationSheriff: Mom abused her children, boiled puppies to deathLovington home destroyed by fire raided by police 2 weeks earlier Images Videos Poll