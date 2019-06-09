Urgent School Closings: Monday, June 10th, 2019 Jun 9, 2019 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 6/10/2019 12:58:37 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCountry singer Granger Smith's 3-year-old dies in 'tragic accident'Police: At least 1 wounded in Decatur shootingThe Latest: Grisly and tender photos in dad's murder casePolice: Teen sexual assault suspect gave 3-year-old gonorrheaHusband arrested after woman's fall from parking garageChild with autism gets 'most annoying' award at schoolPolice: Former manager stole money bags from restaurantPolice: Man sexually assaulted child three timesPolice: Man used elbow to smash car windshieldISP to offer Fast Track Cadet Class Images Videos Poll