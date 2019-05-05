Urgent School Closings: Monday, May 6th, 2019 May 5, 2019 Updated 4 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 5/6/2019 1:29:21 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoys reported missing found safeTips lead to 3 arrests, drug seizure in EffinghamPolice: 2 injured in shooting at Decatur barMan accused of torturing girlfriend's 2-year-old daughterPizza delivery driver murdered during robbery in DanvilleIllinois lawmaker faces DUI chargePolice: Man took 4-year-old, bound her, stuffed her in trunkCourt records: Illinois father led police to son's bodyEveryone alright after lightning strikes honor flight planeIllinois Senate OKs graduated tax rates Images Videos Poll