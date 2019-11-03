Urgent School Closings: Monday, November 4th, 2019 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 11/4/2019 12:45:04 AM There are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman found dead with snake around her neckTrick-or-treat times for 2019 announced in central IllinoisFrozen berries sold at Aldi may be contaminated with Hepatitis APolice: Man sexually abused teen in DecaturCar hits guardrail in area where vehicle went into Lake DecaturPolice: Burglars cut hole in wall of Best Buy, stole electronics16-year-old girl dead after car plunges into golf course pond1 killed in Effingham County crashApples recalled for possible listeria contaminationTrick-or-treater, 7, critically injured in Chicago shooting Images Videos Poll