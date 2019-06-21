Urgent School Closings: Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 6/22/2019 12:13:46 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMan shot in back at Decatur hotel5 hospitalized after head-on crash between car, semi-truck36-year-old found dead in DecaturWoman accused of scamming 89-year-old out of $13KVictim found dead on front porch was stabbedPolice: Mom intentionally drives into Michigan river; 3 deadArrest made in Econo Lodge shootingPolice: Man swung chair at Subway front door, broke glassNo foul play suspected after woman found dead in ChathamMan who sexually assaulted child found guilty of 20 charges Images Videos Poll