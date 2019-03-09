Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with thundershowers following a period of rain early. High around 50F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast skies and windy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph.