Urgent School Closings: Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 11/2/2019 12:13:54 AM There are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBed Bath and Beyond to close stores after holiday seasonWoman found dead with snake around her neckTrick-or-treat times for 2019 announced in central IllinoisLoose cattle shuts down Interstate 72Car hits guardrail in area where vehicle went into Lake DecaturSheriff: Gender reveal party explosion was stunt gone awryPolice: Burglars cut hole in wall of Best Buy, stole electronics16-year-old girl dead after car plunges into golf course pondPolice: Man sexually abused teen in DecaturSome anxiety pills recalled due to 'foreign substance' Images Videos Poll