Urgent School Closings: Sunday, April 21st, 2019 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 4/21/2019 12:29:00 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWood supports added as precaution to Decatur bridgeTroopers: Body found near Pana LakePolice looking for people who ran from car crashNew Love's travel stop opens in DecaturBoy, 14, missing since weekend found buried on Ohio farmDeputies: Tools worth thousands stolen in string of burglariesDeputies: Driver stabbed brother after he was punchedFamed paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren diesHuge snake found along Indiana hiking trailStudy: Men with beards dirtier than dogs Images Videos Poll