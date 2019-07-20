Urgent School Closings: Sunday, July 21st, 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 7/21/2019 2:13:27 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSergeant: No evidence found in Warrensburg searchPopular Decatur restaurant closesBurger King in Decatur closed by health departmentTwo people shot in Taylorville, suspect in custodyPolice: Women busted with blue meth in DecaturPolice: Woman cut man's scrotum during fightPolice: Over 30 syringes found during traffic stopPolice: Man threatened to 'knock people out' at hospitalShelbyville man killed in two-vehicle crashHSHS surgeon charged with domestic battery, placed on unpaid leave Images Videos Poll