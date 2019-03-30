Urgent School Closings: Sunday, March 31st, 2019 Mar 30, 2019 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 3/31/2019 12:59:53 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEffingham woman murdered in alleged domestic violenceTwo people killed in Dewitt County crashStand off ends peacefully in Decatur19-year-old shot in DecaturIllinois issuing driver's licenses complying with federal Real ID ActColes County sheriff releases Top 10 Most Wanted listHeroin dealer found guilty in Macon CountyFifth-grader dies in South Carolina elementary school fightReport: Roach problem led to Benny's Grill closurePolice: Man hit, tried to choke pregnant woman Images Videos Poll