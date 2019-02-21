Urgent School Closings: Thursday, February 21st, 2019 Feb 21, 2019 Updated 4 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 2/21/2019 12:13:20 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne killed in DUI crashMom shares story of daughter found dead in Decatur shopFirst marijuana legalization bill introduced in IllinoisPolice: Woman hid bag of meth in genitalsPolice: Man busted with meth while trying to file a police reportDCFS takes custody of second child after toddler's deathGov. Pritzker signs $15 minimum wage billPolice: Company had fired shooter moments before he killed 5Fire reported at Agri-Fab factory in SullivanWalmart to host Baby Savings Day Images Videos Poll