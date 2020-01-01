Urgent School Closings: Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 Jan 1, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1/2/2020 5:52:04 AM There are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWhere to find a recreational cannabis dispensary in IL on Jan. 1Police respond to shootout on Decatur streetDead, zip-tied coyotes found inside abandoned carPolice: Murder suspect stabbed boyfriend in TaylorvilleDecatur man arrested in connection to mall shootingPolice at White Oaks Mall for report of shots fired$5 million bond sent for IL man accused of killing 3 Christmas DayMarijuana legalization could cause problems for gun ownersFederal judge denies family's lawsuit`Captain America' actress charged with killing mom in Kansas Images Videos Poll